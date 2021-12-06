DeversiFi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (CURRENCY:DVF) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $223.36 million and $2.07 million worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00019207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.81 or 0.08303622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,667.07 or 0.98981685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi . The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

