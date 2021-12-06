Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $51,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.83. 3,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.21. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $210.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

