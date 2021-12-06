Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,755 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

