Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. 73,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

