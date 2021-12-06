Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 44,020 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Reynolds Consumer Products comprises about 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 260.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 264,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,705. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

