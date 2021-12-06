Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 52,958 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Ping Identity accounts for about 1.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ping Identity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,176. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

