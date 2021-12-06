Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $15.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,974. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

