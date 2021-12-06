Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. BCE comprises about 1.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BCE by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $38,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

BCE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. 25,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

