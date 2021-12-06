Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. NIKE makes up about 0.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $169.16. 26,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,553. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.