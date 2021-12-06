Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,520 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

