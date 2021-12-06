Diamant Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.75. 82,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.41. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.