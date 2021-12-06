Diamond (DMD) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $52,253.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00005446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001531 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,648,550 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

