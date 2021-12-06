DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.79. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 25,355 shares changing hands.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $8,378,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

