Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Digi International by 131.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,732,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,806. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $774.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

