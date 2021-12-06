Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $25,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,674 shares of company stock worth $12,221,001. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $165.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

