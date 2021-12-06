DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,557,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895,751 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group comprises about 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.33% of DigitalBridge Group worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

