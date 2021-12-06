Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $232,293.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,822.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.52 or 0.08548428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00322994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.10 or 0.00940727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00078180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.00399161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00294699 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,087,626 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

