Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $38.21

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.21, but opened at $34.06. Discovery shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

