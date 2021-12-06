DMScript Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $198,710.88 and approximately $2,990.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

