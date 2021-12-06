DMScript Trading Down 5.1% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $198,710.88 and approximately $2,990.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

