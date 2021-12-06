DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Underweight at Barclays

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 186.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 179.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Shares of DNBBY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

