Dollar General Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

DG stock opened at $222.00 on Monday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

