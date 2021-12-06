Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,476. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

