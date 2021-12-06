Donut Reaches Market Cap of $833,198.10 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $833,198.10 and $7,945.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.55 or 0.08521099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.83 or 0.99984599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

