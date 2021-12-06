Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 166,794 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,794 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $62,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $229,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $309,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

