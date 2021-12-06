Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 23,548 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.51 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

