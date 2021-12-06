Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 7,707 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $114,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

