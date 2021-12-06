Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,170 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Macy’s worth $54,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

