Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $127.29 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Illumina worth $127,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $347.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.68 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

