Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $63.57 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,095 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $63,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

