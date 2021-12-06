Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Ingersoll Rand worth $48,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

IR opened at $58.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

