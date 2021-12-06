Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $131,640.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. 2,783,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 396.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 123,145 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

