Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock worth $35,677,903. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRVN opened at $31.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

