DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

DSDVF stock traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.58. 793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.60. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $156.00 and a 1-year high of $271.31.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

