DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Head-To-Head Survey

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.36, suggesting that its stock price is 636% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DTE Energy and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.18 billion 1.83 $1.37 billion $4.52 25.43 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DTE Energy and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 1 4 4 1 2.50 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 6.25% 12.12% 3.10% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DTE Energy beats Principal Solar on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.