Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $12.60 million and $454,647.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.02 or 0.08471536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.90 or 1.00486586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

