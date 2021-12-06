Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Up to $44.05

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.05, but opened at $45.61. Ducommun shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $540.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

