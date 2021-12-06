Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duluth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 43.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 23.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 62.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.