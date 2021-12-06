e-Gulden Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $116.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00313979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,287 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,032 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

