e-Money (NGM) Reaches One Day Volume of $290,008.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001483 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $290,008.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00056184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.66 or 0.08510379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,326.47 or 0.99588655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00076493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

