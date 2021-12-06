eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $33.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00314171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.