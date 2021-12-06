Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

