Elastos Market Capitalization Achieves $62.88 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00006093 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009610 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001390 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,823,265 coins and its circulating supply is 20,235,771 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

