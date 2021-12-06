Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,545.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $624,154.62 and $24,545.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

