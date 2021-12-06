Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $113,706.18 in Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 34,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 530,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.96.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

