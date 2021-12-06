Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.45.

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA opened at C$59.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.07. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.