Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $36,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.