Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESRT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

