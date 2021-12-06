Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Enerplus comprises approximately 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Enerplus worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 249,154 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 50,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,158. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

