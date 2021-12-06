Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report sales of $11.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $17.42 million. Epizyme reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $36.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $43.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of EPZM opened at $2.93 on Monday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $304.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $3,368,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

